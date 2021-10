Under head coach Frank Vogel, the Los Angeles Lakers have had one of the best defenses in the league over the past two seasons. Last year, the team was actually ranked first in Defensive Rating despite their best defensive player, Anthony Davis, missing nearly three months of the season. Although Vogel showed how efficient his defensive principles are last season amidst some tough challenges, this year might bring even more challenges after Russell Westbrook came into town while players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, and even Dennis Schröder were sent packing.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO