NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 4 Fantasy Previews (aka Week Four-Letter Words)

By NFL Writers
NFL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 4 slate! The hosts discuss recent fantasy headlines, starting with the latest on Tennessee Titans wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. Wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Curtis Samuel have been designated to return from injured reserved, Josh Gordon has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after being reinstated by the NFL, and New England Patriots running back James White will miss significant time with a hip injury. Next, Marcas and Michael look at three big questions for Week 4, covering Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and waiver wire adds you should start this week. After that, the experts run through every matchup on the schedule for this weekend (minus the Monday night game), and finally, we wrap up the show with sleepers for Thursday and Sunday's games.

