At first, LaMarcus Aldridge was just trying to figure out if it was OK to get back on a treadmill. Forget about running up and down a basketball court. “In the beginning, I was so freaked out,” said Aldridge. “Sean (Marks) said, ‘can we get you on the court and put a little monitor on you?’ And I was like, ‘no. I don’t even want to be on the court.’ I was freaked out to the point where I didn’t want to be on the court.”