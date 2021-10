The Indianapolis Colts are off to a rough 0-2 start this season, and quarterback Carson Wentz injured both of his ankles in Week 2. While Wentz is officially going to give it a go on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, there are still plenty of question marks surrounding the quarterback. These questions aren’t just about Wentz’s ankles, but his COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy as well, with Colts owner Jim Irsay actually calling it out when discussing the quarterback’s status for Sunday.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO