Police say a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition and a 23-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the Bronx Wednesday.

Police say the 16-year-old was shot in the chest. They say the 23-year-old was shot in the back and foot and is in stable condition.

Both victims were transported to St. Barnabas Hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.