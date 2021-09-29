Lawyer: New York governor uses God unfairly in vaccine fight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) – Negotiations between Catholic Health and the union representing more than 2,200 employees at Mercy Hospital will tentatively continue Tuesday morning. Talks between the two sides, which increased in intensity over the weekend, were largely unproductive Monday. Federal mediators were used in the talks on Monday with Catholic Health wanting the union to submit questions about the hospital’s latest proposal in writing.

