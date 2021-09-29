CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Lawyer: New York governor uses God unfairly in vaccine fight

WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (WBEN/AP) — New York Gov. Kathleen Hochul has encouraged religious-minded people to get a COVID-19 vaccine by saying it is God’s will that they get inoculated.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBEN 930AM

Kennedy announces funding to combat domestic violence

BUFFALO (WBEN) - As rates of domestic violence have risen during the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, State Senator Tim Kennedy announced $100,000 in state funding to the Family Justice Center to help combat it. During the COVID lockdown, the Family Justice Center experienced a 74% spike in hotline calls. In...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Spats continue between CWA and Catholic Health as union strike enters day 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) – The spats continue between the union at Mercy Hospital and Catholic Health as picketers move into day seven of the strike. Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan on Wednesday the strike, and the disruptions it caused through the local hospital network, could have been avoided had the union agreed to the hospital’s “fair” offer last week.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Vaccines
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Healthcare Workers#Vaccinations#Ap#Democrat#We The Patriots Usa Inc#Roman Catholic
WBEN 930AM

Cannabis control board meets Tuesday

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) The New York State cannabis control board will meet for the first time Tuesday. One lobbyist is hoping this will put an end to the lull in the regulating of cannabis and marijuana. The Office of Cannabis Management has yet to release rules and regulations, though it...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Negotiations to continue Tuesday between Catholic Health and Mercy Hospital union

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) – Negotiations between Catholic Health and the union representing more than 2,200 employees at Mercy Hospital will tentatively continue Tuesday morning. Talks between the two sides, which increased in intensity over the weekend, were largely unproductive Monday. Federal mediators were used in the talks on Monday with Catholic Health wanting the union to submit questions about the hospital’s latest proposal in writing.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
WBEN 930AM

US hits 700,000 COVID deaths as cases begin to fall

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The United States reached its latest heartbreaking pandemic milestone Friday, eclipsing 700,000 deaths from COVID-19 just as the surge from the delta variant is starting to slow down and give overwhelmed hospitals some relief. It took 3 ½ months for the U.S. to go from 600,000 to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBEN 930AM

FBI warns of 'grandparent scam'

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) The FBI is warning folks, especially the elderly, of a scam involving a grandchild of a potential victim. The FBI says one local victim was bilked out of thousands of dollars, likely never to be recovered. FBI Supervisory Special Agent Andrew Abramowitz says the scam works in...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy