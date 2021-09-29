CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Human body parts found during raid on drug house, Ohio cops say. ‘Truly sinister’

By Mitchell Willetts
Macon Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drug bust has led to a murder investigation in Ohio after a SWAT team discovered human body parts inside a Columbus home, authorities said. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members scoured the two-story house in Columbus Wednesday morning as part of “an ongoing investigation.” Deputies arrested two people inside the home before finding evidence of “what appears to be a truly sinister crime,” FCSO said in a statement.

Jennifer Alexander
6d ago

I tell you these news stories I'm ready, all around this country, has me kind of scared to leave home especially alone and/or after dark

