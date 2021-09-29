CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the Restaurant Industry Recovery Moving in Reverse?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a letter to Congressional leaders, the National Restaurant Association said certain provisions of the Build Back Better Act will hurt the restaurant industry. An Association survey found that 78 percent of operators have seen a decline in indoor, on-premise dining, and 85 percent reported smaller profit margins than before the pandemic.

