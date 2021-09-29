Is the Restaurant Industry Recovery Moving in Reverse?

The reverse mortgage industry, like most of the financial services industry, is a male-dominated field. But Kristen Sieffert, president of Finance of America Reverse (FAR), is aiming to change that. After joining FAR as COO in 2012, Sieffert was promoted to president in 2015, and she hasn’t looked back. Under her leadership, FAR has led the charge for change in an industry that desperately needed fresh, innovative thinking and a new image. Sieffert’s vision, tenacity and willingness to challenge the status quo while, at the same time, motivating an entire company and fostering a culture of support and inclusiveness, is redefining what it means to be in the reverse mortgage business—and, perhaps more importantly, what it means to be a leader. Today, FAR is one of the largest lenders in the industry and an employer of choice for more than 400 professionals across the country who consider it a great place to work.

