Public Safety

Human body parts found during raid on drug house, Ohio cops say. ‘Truly sinister’

ORDER REPRINT
Tacoma News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drug bust has led to a murder investigation in Ohio after a SWAT team discovered human body parts inside a Columbus home, authorities said. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members scoured the two-story house in Columbus Wednesday morning as part of “an ongoing investigation.” Deputies arrested two people inside the home before finding evidence of “what appears to be a truly sinister crime,” FCSO said in a statement.

Comments

Tammy Hargis
6d ago

Not just black lives but ALL LIVES MATTER!Those poor victim/victims didn't deserve to die no matter what their race may have been.Come on people please leave nice comments or don't comment at all. Prayers to all involved.

Carolyn Jones Allen
6d ago

Who said anything about 2 victims or race, what I read is they found human body parts during a drug raid plz let's not turn this into a race baiting issue

NOT A YOUTUBER
6d ago

The Victim or Victims we're female. The two women who lived in the home haven't been seen in a while... I BELIEVE the human remains belong to the 2 women..... I'm sure the police believe that too.

WLWT 5

Police: Law student, mother of two was shot and killed in self defense

CINCINNATI — Officials now say that 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot and killed early Saturday morning in self defense. Authorities with the Cincinnati Police Department have provided few specifics, but said Monday that the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has released preliminary data, showing the mother of two was shot in self-defense.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSET

Man tried to suffocate 20-month-old child, sheriff's office says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges after allegations he tried to suffocate a 20-month-old child. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was notified on Sept. 14, 2021, of an incident of physical child abuse on Park Ridge Road. Justin Petro, 32, is accused of trying to suffocate his...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Ohio State
WSYX ABC6

Police identify human remains found in southwest Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police now know the identity of the woman whose body parts were found in southwest side Columbus home Wednesday. Investigators identified her as 32-year-old Allyson Lorenz. They said she was only one victim. After more than 24 hours the home on Bashan Drive is now being...
COLUMBUS, OH
Tacoma News Tribune

Man held gun to wife’s head and pulled trigger, Georgia cops say. He forgot to load it

A Georgia man is headed to prison after attempting to shoot his wife in the head last year, prosecutors said. Ronald Charles Lynch, 51, was sentenced Aug. 11 after pleading guilty earlier this summer to charges stemming from an assault on his wife at their home in Canton, according to Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace. Authorities said Lynch pressed a gun to his wife’s forehead and squeezed the trigger — but it didn’t fire.
RELATIONSHIPS
Public Safety
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
nbc25news.com

Body of Brynn Bills found during search of Alpena County home

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Remains believed to be 18-year-old Brynn Bills were found during the search of an Alpena home. The remains were identified as Brynn through tattoos. Police said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Michigan State Police held a press conference Wednesday...
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
New York Post

Mother of decapitated children charged in their killings

A mother was charged this week in the killings of her two children — who were found decapitated in Southern California last November, authorities announced Wednesday. Natalie Brothwell, 44, who has been living in Arizona, was arrested at her Tucson home on Tuesday for the grisly deaths of her 12-year-old son, Maurice Jr., and 13-year-old daughter, Maliaka, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
whdh.com

Police: 2 men arrested after woman missing for months found locked in cage

(WHDH) — Two men are facing criminal charges after a woman who had been missing for months was found locked in a cage on their property, prosecutors said. James Phelps, 58, and Timothy Norton, 56, both of Missouri, were arrested earlier this month on charges of first-degree kidnapping, inflicting injury, and terrorizing in connection with the missing person case of 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body found at Alabama Walmart after Brian Laundrie sighting is not connected, police say

A body found close to a possible sighting of missing “person of interest” Brian Laundrie in Alabama is unconnected to his disappearance, authorities say.Mobile Police Department were called after a dead body was discovered in a dumpster near the Walmart in Tillman’s Corner on Monday.The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to have been the body of a homeless person, and they have ruled out any link to Mr Laundrie.Mobile PD received several calls at the weekend claiming that Mr Laundrie may have been in Tillman’s Corner, southwest of the city, 600 miles (965kms) from his home in North Port Florida.Mr Laundrie has not been seen since leaving his home last Tuesday, telling parents he was going for a hike in a nearby reserve.
PUBLIC SAFETY

