Noelle LaVanda Gibbs, 42, formerly of Fayette County, Ga.

Noelle LaVanda Gibbs, 42, of Conley, Georgia, formerly of Fayette County, passed away September 24, 2021. She was born on December 6, 1978, in East Point, Georgia, to Herschel and LaVanda Gibbs. Noelle was a caregiver and former teacher with Fayette County. She loved children. Her caregiver heart extended most especially to her dogs that she loved dearly. Noelle had many hobbies and loved to cook and garden. She was a singer with a beautiful voice.