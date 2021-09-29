CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

Investigation underway after substitute teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with a student at Callaway High School

WRBL News 3
 7 days ago

LAGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Allegations of a substitute teacher at Callaway High School engaging in inappropriate behavior with a student are under investigation.

UPDATE: Former substitute teacher for Callaway High School arrested, charged with Improper Sexual Contact with student

According to a news release sent out on Sept. 29, 2021 by the Troup County School System, school administrators have been made aware of the reports concerning the substitute teacher. Additionally, the school resource officer has been notified of the situation and an investigation launched to look into the allegations.

Columbus Police looking for suspect wanted in connection to multiple instances of public indecency

The news release said the allegations are also being investigated by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say allegations of this nature are taken very seriously.

The substitute teacher in question is no longer employed by the school system, according to officials.

READ THE FULL NEWS RELEASE BELOW:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Substitute teacher arrested for inappropriate behavior with a student

LaGrange, Ga., September 29, 2021 – Administrators at Callaway High School were recently made aware of reports concerning a substitute teacher participating in inappropriate behavior with a student.

Those reports were taken seriously. The school resource officer was notified as well as the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office is investigating the case and will take the necessary action as needed.

As a result, the substitute teacher is no longer employed by the Troup County School System.

TCSS’s first priority is, and will continue to be, the safety and well-being of our student population. We will fully cooperate with law enforcement on this matter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

