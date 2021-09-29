CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Situation: “I have never been on a plane, and my boyfriend wants to go on vacation. I’m scared.”

957thebeatfm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi guys. Good morning, I am 28 years old and I have never been on an airplane. My boyfriend is an avid traveler. He’s been to many states and out of the country. October marks 2 years of us together and he has talked about booking a vacation to celebrate. That means getting on a plane. I know my boyfriend and he plans on going all out. I don’t want to seem like I am ungrateful but I do not want to go if it requires flying. He says that I have to eventually try it and hopefully overcome it. He often talks about us traveling and I always change the subject. He gets frustrated and upset because he’s expressed he wants me to go on trips with him. I am really afraid of trying something new and I feel anxious thinking about it, not excited. I want to surprise him and buy our flights so he can see I am trying. (I know he will be shocked) I just don’t know how to NOT be worried and anxious. I’m scared I might freak out and have a panic attack or that I won’t be able to board last min. Any advise for 1st time fliers? What can I do to make this experience less scary and more enjoyable. Help!! (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)

