UT law professor warns Congress of broader threat from Texas abortion ban
A Texas law professor who has criticized the state’s new abortion ban warned U.S. senators on Wednesday that the danger of its rollout is far bigger than just abortion. “A world in which our constitutional rights are worth nothing more than the whims of 50 state legislatures is not a federal system,” said Steve Vladeck of the University of Texas at Austin. “It’s not a system with the rule of law. And frankly, it’s not a system that is going to be sustainable in the long term.”www.houstonchronicle.com
