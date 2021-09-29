CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New floor tile tech could help power smart homes with footsteps

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe typically think of solar panels in terms of generating energy at home, but it’s possible to make some on your own kinetically by going about everyday routines. Researchers have published findings that show how special wood floor tiles could generate electricity just by virtue of people walking on them. There have been many advancements around this type of power transmission, such as wireless power over distance.

