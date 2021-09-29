CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HF-L Reports COVID Sluster At Manor School; Wheatland-Chili Also Has Cases

By Editor
mhflsentinel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Manor School last week. The outbreak or cluster was reported on September 20. The district reported that due to the outbreak, one classroom was shifted to full remote for 10 days. The students diagnosed are being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious and parents of all students known to have close contact have been notified and instructed to keep children home. Staff who were in close contact and who have been vaccinated have been offered routine testing and support. Those staff members who are unvaccinated but who were determined to have been in close contact were also placed in quarantine. As of September 20, three students at the high school were in quarantine, three at the Middle School and 12 at Manor School.

