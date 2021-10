NASHVILLE — All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson left Sunday’s game against the Titans with a right ankle injury. Nelson, who has never missed a start in the NFL and had missed just 40 offensive snaps in his first 50 games in the NFL, was unable to get up after a running play up the middle. Trainers looked at Nelson for a while, and the big left guard got up and walked off the field, under his own power but moving slowly.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO