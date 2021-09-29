Ernesto G. Minjares

Joy boys and macho men assert their “personal liberty’’ when avoiding masks, vaccinations and social responsibility. Okay guys, let me recommend that your patron saint be Mary Mallon, better known as Typhoid Mary. The lady was an Irish-born immigrant cook who was the first person in the United States to demonstrate that you could carry and spread a dangerous disease without showing symptoms. She had to be confined twice on two different occasions for a total of 26 years because her “personal liberty” overruled her personal responsibility, and people died as a result.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO