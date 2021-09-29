Ernesto G. Minjares
Ernesto G. Minjares, our beloved father, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2021. He was 89 years old. Ernesto was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born in Bronte, Texas, and resided in Marfa until moving to El Paso in 1968. He attended Marfa High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He was a United States veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Army and later retired as a truck driver after 32 years.bigbendsentinel.com
