Obituaries

Ernesto G. Minjares

By Big Bend Sentinel
bigbendsentinel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErnesto G. Minjares, our beloved father, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2021. He was 89 years old. Ernesto was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born in Bronte, Texas, and resided in Marfa until moving to El Paso in 1968. He attended Marfa High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He was a United States veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Army and later retired as a truck driver after 32 years.

