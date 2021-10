CHICAGO (CBS) — Civil rights icon and historian Dr. Timuel Black has entered hospice care, according to a GoFundMe set up by his family. Few people know more about Chicago’s Black history than Dr. Black. At age 102, he has seen his share. Dr. Black moved to Bronzeville in 1919 and was one of the first graduates of DuSable High School. He marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s, helped get the late Mayor Harold Washington elected in 1983, wrote books, and counseled many. State Street between 49th and 50th streets carries the honorary name Dr. Timuel Black Street. Dr....

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO