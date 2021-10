Attention all sports fans! There is a rumor going around about the football game against Lowell this Friday. The game has NOT been cancelled! We have been making adjustments to our future schedule and as a result Eventlink has sent out notifications that games were cancelled. What people are not noticing is that the games that were cancelled were for the 2023 football season. We will still be playing the Lowell Red Devils this Friday for the Milk Can! Come out to the game and cheer on the Kougars. The evening will recognize the senior band members and their parents. We have a mini cheer camp going on and those girls will have a chance to cheer during the pre-game and first quarter. There is a lot of activity going on that night and we look forward to seeing everyone at Fred Jones Field. Go Kougars!

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO