Showers may arrive in MN Thursday but hold off until Friday for WI & MI
WEATHER STORY: Highs hit 80 for inland towns again on Wednesday. Temperatures that warm should be gone by Thursday but it will still be warmer than normal. Thursday should be a splitting of the proverbial difference as lingering high air pressure makes for a mostly sunny day in Wisconsin and Michigan. Advancing low pressure, though, will bring a slight chance for showers on Thursday to Minnesota. By Friday, every zone gets a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The weekend will get some follow up showers and temperatures will fall back to normal which is the low 60's this time of year.cbs3duluth.com
