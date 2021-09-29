CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Hurts on Miles Sanders: 'He's got to get his'

NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJalen Hurts sees it the same way we do. Miles Sanders has to be a bigger part of things. A much bigger part. “He’s a pivotal part of this offense, one of the top running backs in the league,” Hurts said Wednesday. “He’s got to get his.”. For Hurts to...

www.nbcsports.com

