Los Angeles, CA

‘VPR’s’ Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Take Daughter Hatford, 8 Mos., For Lunch — Rare Photos

By Cynthia Cook
 7 days ago
Stassi Schroeder and hubby Beau Clark took their 8-month-old baby girl Hatford out for a casual family lunch recently. See the adorable pics here!

Stassi Schroeder, 33, and her husband, Beau Clark, 41, were spotted enjoying some quality family time together on Sept. 29, eating out at the Home Restaurant in Los Angeles, California, reported the Daily Mail. The mother-father duo took their 8-month-old, Hartford, with them for the outing, all wearing casual chic styles to boot.

Stassi was wearing a simple beige cardigan over a black tank top, pairing the look with ripped jean shorts. The former Vanderpump Rules star completed the look with quilted black flats and a few simple gold necklaces.

Stassi Schroeder and daughter Hartford step out for lunch.

On daddy duty was Beau, wearing an off-white t-shirt and light grey joggers, perfectly emulating L.A. cool. The new pop also topped off his look with a blue “LA” cap with yellow paint speckles on it and cobalt blue New Balance trainers, cradling Hartford as the family enjoyed their meal.

Beau Clark and daughter Hartford out for lunch in LA. (MEGA)

Stassi also shared a special shot of she and Hartford’s #OOTDs (outfit of the day) to her Instagram, joking, “Neutral OOTD’s until I die.” Hartford’s adorable face and full look were on display, complete with a beige-and-white polka dot bow, a beige sweater with ruffles on the sleeves, and matching beige leggings. What a cutie!

Stassi revealed that she struggled at the end of her pregnancy, but successfully gave birth on January 7. The new mom shared the first photos and videos of her daughter two weeks later, and gushed, “Beau and I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter. Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it.”

Stassi’s OG pals of Vanderpump Rules have also come together on various occasions to celebrate the new babies in their clan, remaining closer than ever after last year’s cast shakeups — which resulted in Stassi being fired from the hit show, as well as Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright choosing to step away. The Sept. 29 premiere of season 9 marks the first without a slew of its OGs, but they seem happy to be spending more time with their family!

