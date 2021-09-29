Mick Jagger Talks Stones With Howard Stern

Mick Jagger did a live radio interview with Howard Stern today (September 29, 2021), talking about how he reluctantly allowed his parents to watch him perform in the early days, how he gets ready for a show, his dancing on stage, and of course, the loss of Charlie Watts. The interview on Stern’s SiriusXM Channel 100 was done at 1 p.m. ET, and fell three days after opening night of the 2021 edition of the Rolling Stones’ No Filter tour. (The band’s second concert is Sept. 30 in Charlotte, NC; they’ve built in many days off in between performances.)