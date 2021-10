Due to fears surrounding the Delta variant, the China Evergrande issues and inflation, growth stocks are experiencing renewed interest. Now you might be wondering as to why you should invest in growth stocks in the first place. Would it not be better to load up your portfolio with interesting value plays instead of opting for more complex growth plays? You could do that, but such a move would result in missing out on the explosive gains growth stocks can offer your portfolio.

