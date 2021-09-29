NCAA to Start Using ‘March Madness' for Women's Tournament

Inequities between the NCAA Division I women's basketball and men's basketball championship tournaments this year especially were outright atrocious — there's no sugarcoating it. Remember the weight room fiasco where a single stack of dumbbells on the women's side was supposed to suffice, compared to a legitimate setup for the men's teams? (As my editor said, "I had a better setup in my 400 square-foot apartment.") It took national attention and public outrage for this disparity to be remedied, but even still, inequities remained, NBC Sports reported, in areas such as food, the type of COVID tests used (PCR versus rapid antigen), swag bags, and branding.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO