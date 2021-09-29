Traditonal Flute Solo Performance at The Orchard

In these last few weeks of the Orchard at Altapass’ 2021 season, they are happy to present a young flutist, Caitlyn Yount, in a special solo performance at noon on October 9. Caitlyn is a ninth-grade student living in Franklinton and attending North Raleigh Christian Academy. She has been playing the flute for five years, the alto saxophone for one. She will be performing traditional Appalachian music as part of a requisite to receiving honors credit for her high school concert band class. Executive Director, Beth Hilton, said, “The Orchard is pleased to be able to further our mission to preserve the heritage of the region and serve as a venue for Caitlyn’s flute renditions. We are looking forward to her performance.”