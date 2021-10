Cancer is a difficult and often misunderstood condition. A diagnosis of cancer might feel like a death sentence, but the truth can be much more complicated. Cancer is an umbrella term for any uncontrolled growth (sometimes called a tumor) in the body that spreads out from where it started. This spreading characteristic makes the tumor malignant, which means it's more deadly. However, if the growth stays in one place, it's considered benign, which means it's not cancerous and much less likely to be harmful or dangerous.

