Mt. Mitchell Street Rods Friday Night Cruise In

ourlocalcommunityonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mt. Mitchell Street Rods hold another Friday Nite Cruise-In featuring classic cars and trucks, rat rods and motorcycles Friday, October 1st from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm in the Sav-Mor Parking lot in the Roses Shopping Center in Burnsville. It’s something they do on the 1st, 3rd and 5th Friday nights through October. For more information call Gordon Higgins at 284-2951, Bill Anglin at 682-6266, or Thomas Miller at 467-8667.

www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com

