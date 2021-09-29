CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Big Ten Honors For MSU Athletes

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After both posted top three finishes at last week’s Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis, Michigan State seniors Morgan Beadlescomb and Jenna Magness have been named Big Ten cross country athletes of the week. The conference made the announcements Wednesday. Both are All Americans and Magness finished second and Beadlescomb third in their respective races. Prior to the Griak both won their season debuts at the Spartan Invitational September 17th. MSU returns to action Friday, October 15th at the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin.

