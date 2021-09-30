South O’Brien drops three matches at HMS Tourney
Another Saturday tournament was unkind to the South O’Brien volleyball team from the win perspective. Playing in Pool B at the HMS Volleyball Tournament at Hartley the Wolverines fell to Rock Valley 21-11 and 21-11 and to Newell-Fonda 21-18 and 21-11. After a 21-16 first-set loss to Trinity Christian, South O’Brien came back to take the second set 21-11. That momentum did not last long into the deciding third set as the Tigers took control early, eventually winning 15-8. The Wolverines concluded the week with a record of 2-13. For the tournament Kenna Bauer and Lydia Hustedt each notched 11 kills. Riley Draper continued to direct the offense, finishing with 37 set assists. Willa Sickelka dug up 18 opponent attacks on the day. Recording one solo block each were Bauer, Hustedt, Grace Fuhrman and Maddie Johnson. Bauer was successful on 22 of her 23 serves, including five aces.belltimescourier.com
