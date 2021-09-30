South O’Brien drops three matches at HMS Tourney

Wrestling dove deeper into the 2021 campaign with a pair of duals and a tournament last week. The Cougars competed in a pair of SouthEast Conference Duals at Moorpark College on Wednesday. Both the Cougars and the host Raiders faced off against East Los Angeles and Victory Valley. The Cougars dropped both duals and fell to 0-2 in the SEC. They were out-pointed by East LA, 27-18, and lost to Victor Valley, 31-18. The Cougars also had a few bright spots on the day. 2019 State Qualifier Kai Schaefer (Placerville) and Freshman Sami Baraket (Danville) both won their duals at 165, while Freshman Quinn Patrick (Sacramento) went 2-0 at 197. The Cougars changed direction over the weekend and headed Northeast of Moorpark to compete at the West Hills Tournament in Lemoore. Cuesta took 8th out of 14 teams in the tournament and boasted four place winners. Baraket took 2nd place at 165 and 2017 State Place Winner Humphrey Quirie (Tuolumne) also took a Silver at 174. Patrick earned 6th place at 184, while 2019 All-SEC selection Jacob Yamaguchi (Kapolei HS, HI) finished 7th at 149.

MOORPARK, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO