Burlington citizens will decide today whether three incumbents will move on to the November ballot or whether one of them will be shoved out by a challenger. Those voting in the city council race primary will be asked to vote for three of seven candidates as mayor John Billups, mayor pro-tem Lynda Murray and councilman Matt Rinker face off against mechanic Terry Schnack, the Rev. Chris Roepke, Burlington Express coach Antonio Bailey and Army veteran Jeffrey Knotts.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO