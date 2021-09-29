CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Interesting questions being raised by the Blackhawks’ preseason

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, the Blackhawks began their preseason training to determine who would, and would not be on the roster for opening night. It was the first time people were able to see the new additions to the team in action and get a sense of what the team was actually going to be like. However, it has also raised a lot of questions because of some peculiar line combinations.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Teams interested in Jack Eichel trade but with conditions; and Johnny Gaudreau will not discuss contract this season

If you thought that the Jack Eichel talk would die down after he failed his physical and was stripped of the “C”, well you thought wrong. “I spoke to Jack two days ago, I spoke to the team yesterday and addressed this, Jack Eichel is no longer the captain of the Buffalo Sabres,” GM Kevyn Adams said. “From our perspective, the captain is your heartbeat of your team, and we are in a situation where we felt we needed to make that decision.”
NHL
The Southern

10 things to watch for in tonight’s Chicago Blackhawks preseason opener

The Chicago Blackhawks made it through the first leg of training camp, but many questions are yet to be answered about the makeup of the 2021-22 team. Some answers might crystallize during the preseason opener Wednesday night at the United Center against the Detroit Red Wings. After several major trades...
NHL
Leader-Telegram

Blackhawks, Eau Claire native McCabe begin preseason this week

Jake McCabe could return to competitive play for the first time in seven months this week. The Eau Claire native and former Memorial Old Abe is primed to complete his journey back from injury as his Chicago Blackhawks kick off preseason play Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings. They’ll also play a pair of exhibition contests against the St. Louis Blues on Friday and Saturday.
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings win preseason opener vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, in shootout

A traveling Detroit Red Wings roster mostly devoid of big names played like it early, falling behind, 3-1, then rallied to beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, on Wednesday in the preseason opener at the United Center in Chicago. One name stood out, though: Veteran Bobby Ryan, who is playing with...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Blackhawks
PensBurgh

The five most interesting topics for the first preseason game tonight

The Penguins kick off the exhibition portion of the 2021-22 season tonight at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets. After tonight, the team practices until the preseason really kicks up on Friday — at which point they get into a rhythm of playing every-other-day until the preseason games end on October 9th.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

A Preseason Win From The Dark Ages, Patrick Kane in NHL22, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

The Chicago Blackhawks earned their first win of the preseason last night and almost no one was able to see it. The Blues and Blackhawks played the second of back-to-back preseason games at the home of the Kansas City Mavericks, an ECHL club affiliated with the Stockton Heat in the AHL and the Calgary Flames in the NHL. The Game was held in Independence, Missouri without any TV or radio broadcast available to Blackhawks fans. So what? Is this the mid-2000’s again?
NHL
Daily Herald

Some good, some bad during Blackhawks' 6-4 preseason victory at Detroit.

It's not common for an NHL team's veterans to travel for preseason games, but an odd schedule for the Blackhawks forced coach Jeremy Colliton's hand a bit this year. With no home games for a week, Colliton elected to bring Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, defensemen Seth Jones and Connor Murphy, goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and most of the rest of his regulars to Detroit on Monday.
NHL
NBC Sports

Forsberg: What piques my interest tonight in the preseason opener

The Boston Celtics tip off their four-game exhibition slate Monday night with a visit from the Orlando Magic. Reporters have seen only tiny glimpses of training camp practices and almost exclusively individual work, so it’ll be nice to get a full-game glance at these new-look Celtics. With all the necessary...
NBA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby Named To Team Canada’s Initial Olympics Roster

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby will have a chance to play for a third Olympics’ gold medal. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain was just named to Team Canada’s initial roster for the 2022 Olympics. Crosby famously hails from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. Two-time Olympic gold medalist and Triple Gold Club member Sidney Crosby has been selected to Hockey Canada’s initial 2022 Olympic Roster 🇨🇦 More details: https://t.co/QzMB6Ntsgz pic.twitter.com/qx7pj1x0Kn — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 4, 2021 He was the captain of Team Canada and won his second Olympic Gold back in 2014 in Sochi, Russia. That was the last time NHL players were allowed to participate in the Winter Games. Crosby also has gold medals from the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, the 2016 World Championship and the 2005 World Junior Championship. In addition to Crosby, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Vegas’ Alex Pietrangelo have also been named to the initial roster. The 2022 games are happening in Beijing starting Feb. 4.
NHL
FanSided

Blackhawks: Connolly Being Placed On Waivers Is Not An Easy Decision

Stan Bowman and Jeremy Colliton had to make a tough decision yesterday by placing Brett Connolly on waivers. The Chicago Blackhawks have a lot of young talented players fighting for roster spots, and putting Connolly on waivers shows that. Brett Connolly is a veteran NHL player that belongs in the...
NHL
CBS Pittsburgh

Oct. 19 Is A ‘Mike Lange Night’ In Pittsburgh! Penguins To Celebrate Beloved Broadcaster At Game

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will celebrate their Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange at a game later this month at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins say they plan to dedicate their game on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to the longtime play-by-play broadcaster. The team says, “Mike will be the guest of honor as he watches his first hockey game in decades as a fan.” On October 19, the Penguins will celebrate Mike Lange Night. All fans in attendance will receive cheer cards featuring one of Lange's famous sayings. In-game tributes and videos will be shared throughout the game in honor...
NHL
Second City Hockey

SCH Podcast: Musings on Madison, Episode 63 - Blackhawks Preseason Progress

Welcome to Episode 63 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a round-up of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss the Blackhawks preseason thus far, take a deeper look at some of the individual players standouts, offer some general expectations for the season and reel it all in with a very broad food take.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy