In the autumn of 1996, near the end of four mostly delightful years covering the Memphis Tigers basketball and SEC football for the Commercial Appeal newspaper, it was time, if possible, to move closer to my hometown because of a serious illness in the family. An uncommon bit of serendipity presented two opportunities that would place me exactly 4.5 hours from Pittsburgh. One was at the Cincinnati Post. The other was at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

