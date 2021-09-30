96% of third-party container applications deployed in cloud infrastructure contain known vulnerabilities: Unit 42
A new report from Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 outlined the ways that the supply chain has become an emerging cloud security threat. Unit 42 conducted a red team exercise with a large SaaS provider that is a Palo Alto Networks customer. Within three days, the team was able to discover critical software development flaws that could have exposed the organization to an attack similar to SolarWinds and Kaseya.www.zdnet.com
