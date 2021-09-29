CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance Coin +12 percent, Lucid Motors +9 percent

By Hasan Sheikh
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraders watch out. There are currently two interesting trades that you should take a look at – both of which are highly speculative, of course. The Binance Coin (BNBUSD) is the world’s fifth largest cryptocurrency, according to Coinmarketcap. Among the major cryptocurrencies, the Binance Coin is currently the coin with the strongest increase by far, with +12 percent. If you look around at comments and news, then it is mainly the market technology. Has it been so oversold recently that it’s now an upward backlash? Can the Binance Coin continue to run up? In the TradingView chart we see the Binance Coin as a blue line over the last four weeks, where it has fallen 23.7 percent – in comparison, Bitcoin (orange line) lost only 14 percent.

wccftech.com

With Year-to-Date Gains of Over 27 Million Percent Now, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Coin Just Became a Prolific Momentum Engine for Investors

Shiba Inu (SHIB), a Dogecoin (DOGE) spinoff, is attracting renewed attention from investors as the coin continues its inexorable march toward new all-time highs. For the uninitiated, Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token created by an anonymous individual who is colloquially known as Ryoshi. ERC-20 is a widely used standard that is used to create smart contracts on Ethereum’s blockchain. The coins created by using this standard are stored and sent via Ethereum addresses. Shiba Inu is billed as a competitor to the more popular Dogecoin – a token that was originally created as a joke but has since turned into a major cryptocurrency.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB/USD eyes $440, will the coin rally?

Today, Binance Coin’s price analysis is bullish. BNB/USD saw a strong push higher today. Closest resistance at $429. The Binance Coin price is up today after a strong surge higher following a sluggish slide overnight, suggesting that the market is bullish. As a result, we anticipate BNB/USD to continue rising and surpassing the $440 previous high next.
STOCKS
arizonadailyindependent.com

Lucid Motors Starts Production At Factory In Casa Grande

Lucid Motors kicked off its Production Preview Week by opening the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) and Lucid Powertrain Manufacturing (LPM-1) factories in Casa Grande, Arizona. Lucid Air luxury electric sedans rolled off the assembly line during the event at AMP-1, which included a factory commissioning ceremony with...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
The Motley Fool

Why Binance Coin Is Soaring Today

Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is up 11.4% in the past 24 hours to $374.32 per coin as of 11:16 a.m. EDT. On Sept. 29, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange that issues and uses the namesake coin said it doesn't conduct any business whatsoever in China. That's good news, as BNB has witnessed heavy sell-offs in the past month due to investors' fears of China cracking down on Binance.
STOCKS
State
Arizona State
KOLD-TV

Lucid Motors begins production of electric vehicles in Arizona

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lucid Motors has officially started rolling new electric vehicles off the assembly line, marking a successful launch of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant, dubbed AMP-1. Lucid says the AMP-1 factory was constructed in less than one year. The 590-acre site claims to be the first “greenfield, dedicated electric vehicle factory” in North America. The company already plans to expand the facility as it works to center its production framework in Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey attended the factory commissioning ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Bitcoin down 12 percent this week as stock market wobbles

Bitcoin’s rough week just keeps getting worse. The notoriously volatile cryptocurrency was changing hands around $42,100 Wednesday morning, down 2.8 percent over the previous 24 hours and a whopping 12 percent since Sunday. That’s the lowest sustained bitcoin price since early August, according to Coinbase data. Bitcoin’s decline comes amid...
STOCKS
fordauthority.com

U.S. Ford Motor Company Sales Decrease 17.7 Percent In September 2021

Ford Motor Company sales fell 17.7 percent to 156,614 units during September 2021 in the United States. Sales decreased at both FoMoCo brands, the namesake Ford brand and as well as the Lincoln luxury brand. “New products and improved inventories made Ford America’s best-selling automaker in September. Retail sales gained...
RETAIL
gmauthority.com

General Motors To Reach 100 Percent Renewable Energy In The U.S. By 2025

General Motors has committed to achieving carbon neutrality, with plans to source 100 percent of the electricity that powers its U.S. operations from renewable sources. Now, GM has announced that it expects to reach 100 percent renewable energy in the U.S. by 2025, a full five years earlier than announced previously, and an impressive 25 years ahead of the initial target set in 2016.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Closes September Almost 10 Percent Higher

A choppy trading session closed out September on China's rush to procure crude barrels while OPEC considers more output. Oil closed the month almost 10% higher after a tumultuous session during which China was said to order its top energy companies to secure energy supplies at all costs amid shortages, prompting the White House to reiterate its own concerns over rising prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.

