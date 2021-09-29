Binance Coin +12 percent, Lucid Motors +9 percent

Traders watch out. There are currently two interesting trades that you should take a look at – both of which are highly speculative, of course. The Binance Coin (BNBUSD) is the world’s fifth largest cryptocurrency, according to Coinmarketcap. Among the major cryptocurrencies, the Binance Coin is currently the coin with the strongest increase by far, with +12 percent. If you look around at comments and news, then it is mainly the market technology. Has it been so oversold recently that it’s now an upward backlash? Can the Binance Coin continue to run up? In the TradingView chart we see the Binance Coin as a blue line over the last four weeks, where it has fallen 23.7 percent – in comparison, Bitcoin (orange line) lost only 14 percent.