I have 2 VMs that appear to be connected and pointing to the same environment. In the console of one, if I type something it appears in the console of the other. I use VEEAM to backup but it is failing as it is getting confused as if I try to backup one it places it temporary snapshot in the other and fails. The file location of the disk file is different between each VM. Im afraid to shut one down in case I lose everything. I know which VM is the primary one I want to keep. I have renamed the 'duplicate' VM but VEEAM is still failing.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO