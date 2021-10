Johnny Depp has had a tough time as of late in the spotlight as his ongoing legal case with Amber Heard has continued to go viral. The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law. The $150 million suit will not be decided on until next spring.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO