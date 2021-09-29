CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland government ends budget year with $2.5B surplus

 8 days ago

Maryland’s state government ended up with $2.5 billion in cash left over at the end of the budget year, officials announced Wednesday. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.

Gov. Hogan provides Maryland budget update

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan provided an update on Maryland’s budget in a Thursday afternoon press conference. For the first time since Fiscal Year 1999, the State of Maryland is projecting a long-term balanced budget, including a $2.5 billion surplus, which is the biggest in state history. As a result of the state’s strong health and economic recovery, tax revenues are expected to be $1.6 billion higher than projected, and state agency reversions are $195 million more than expected.
Maryland Ends FY ’21 With $2.5-Billion Fund Balance

Comptroller says a lot of it was due to federal COVID relief money received by the state. Annapolis, Md (KM) The State of Maryland has closed its books on fiscal year 2021; and Comptroller Peter Franchot says the state ended the year with an unassigned balance of $2.5-billion. “And that attributable to the fire hydrant of cash from the federal government that’s come into the state of Maryland over the last 16-months, both private sector and the public sector,” he says.
Maryland ends 2021 with surplus, but some still struggle from pandemic effects

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland has ended its 2021 fiscal year with $2.5 billion in unassigned funds that Comptroller Peter Franchot, D, hopes to reinvest in those still struggling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The extra revenue is anticipated to continue with nearly $1 billion increases to general fund revenue...
Md. Reports Huge $2.5B Budget Fund Balance

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Maryland has a huge $2.5 billion fund balance in the state budget, largely due to federal stimulus aid during the pandemic, state's Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Wednesday. Franchot made the announcement as the state closed its books on fiscal year 2021 with an unassigned balance of the state’s...
Buoyed by federal stimulus, Maryland reports $2.5 billion budget windfall

Maryland is ending the fiscal year with a $2.5 billion balance in its state budget, largely attributable to a windfall in tax revenue, state analysts said Thursday. The rosy financial picture, which cuts a steep contrast to the state’s doomsday predictions in the spring of 2020, is a “direct reflection” of the federal government’s stimulus funding, officials said, and suggests that Maryland not only can avert budget cuts but expand investment in critical social services and supports that have buoyed the needy during the pandemic.
'FEDERAL FIREHOSE' | Maryland ends fiscal 2021 with $2.5 Billion surplus

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot released the fiscal year 2021 closeout report which revealed $2.5 billion dollars of surplus money. It’s a massive balance he says came as a pleasant surprise and is a direct reflection of federal stimulus funding. “It shows the strong economic bones of...
Victim Services Funding Slashed Despite Massive State Budget Surplus

LANHAM, Md. – On Friday September 24, 2021, the Maryland victim service provider community, who rely on Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) federal funding, learned that they face an estimated 20% funding cut for the upcoming grant year which begins on October 1, 2021. This dramatic loss of funding follows victim service funding cuts of over 11 million dollars for the 2021 fiscal year. The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Youth and Victim Services administers the grant money.
Battleground Baltimore: State officials tout budget surplus as cash-strapped constituents and districts struggle

Both Maryland’s governor Larry Hogan and Maryland’s comptroller Peter Franchot are boasting about how they didn’t spend the state’s entire budget during the last fiscal year—a world-changing twelve months that left many Marylanders on edge about the pandemic and their economic futures. It was announced this week that Maryland has...
State Roundup: Almost a million Marylanders remain unvaxxed; Pandemic aid boosts state surplus to $2.5B

900,000 MARYLANDERS REMAIN UNVAXXED: While Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccination metrics are better than that of most states with about 84% of residents partially vaccinated and about 60% fully vaccinated-significant outreach and education must be a continued priority as about 900,000 Marylanders still are unvaccinated, Deputy Health Secretary Dr. Jinlene Chan told Bryan Renbaum of MarylandReporter.com on Wednesday.
Gov. Hogan announces plans to spend $2.5 billion state surplus

Gov. Larry Hogan addressed the state Thursday and announced his five-point plan on spending the $2.5 billion surplus Maryland has accrued during a news conference. “The entire mission of my administration has been to leave our state in a stronger fiscal position than when we found it, and that is exactly what we have done,” Hogan said. “With this budget framework, my message is simple— as long as I am governor, I will continue to fight for fiscal discipline, I will continue working hard every single day to make it easier for Maryland families, small businesses, and retirees to stay in our state, and I will continue fighting to allow Marylanders to keep more of their hard-earned money in their own pockets so that we can continue changing Maryland for the better.”
Policy Advocate shares his thought on Maryland's 2.5 billion dollar surplus

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland closes the fiscal year with a two and a half billion dollar surplus. Most of the funds come from the federal stimulus and sales tax. Some say the money should go back to taxpayers, Sean Kennedy with the Maryland Public Policy Institute disagrees. “I all for giving people financial relief after the Covid disruption and economic hardship, but I think that’s the wrong solution at least for the lion share of the money because in the long term taxpayers are going to hurt by something that’s looming.”
Hogan announces budget framework for $2.5B surplus

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Thursday announced a budget framework for how he proposes to use the state’s $2.5 billion surplus, which was announced last week. The five-point plan includes boosting the state’s rainy-day fund, tax relief for retirees, tax relief for Marylanders, help for underserved people, and “enhancement” for state employees — likely in the form of compensation. Hogan’s plan didn’t include specifics on many of the points, which he called “broad outlines.” “As long as I am governor, I will continue to fight for fiscal discipline,” Hogan said. State statutes require a minimum rainy-day fund of 5 percent of the state’s roughly $20 billion general fund, according to the state’s Department of Budget and Management. Hogan’s plan includes raising the fund to a goal of 7.5 percent, which would be approximately $1.4 billion. On tax relief for retired people, Hogan said he thinks the budget surplus can fund something legislators have previously said was too expensive. “Cutting retirement taxes is one of the most important things we can do,” Hogan said. He added that he believes retired people move to the South or to nearby states with different tax structures for financial reasons. “It’s not because they don’t want to live here,” Hogan said. “They like the quality of life.” The governor did not offer specifics on tax relief and support for those most in need, but he touted what he called Maryland’s low eviction rate. “We are gonna continue to help those that are struggling and in need in every way we possibly can.” Hogan also did not go into detail about how the surplus might affect the state’s negotiations with public employee unions. Last week, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) announced the state ended the 2021 fiscal year.
Iowa budget surplus more than quadruples to over $1.2 billion

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will have its largest budget surplus since several years ago, according to the governor’s office. The surplus to the state’s general fund will reach $1,238.6 billion for fiscal year 2021, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said on Monday. This is over four times as much as 2020′s $305.5 million surplus, and is the fourth year in a row where the figure increased from the previous fiscal year.
Iowa quadruples general fund budget surplus in fiscal year 2021

(The Center Square) – Iowa ended fiscal year 2021 with a budget surplus of $1.24 billion in its general fund, four times the budget surplus from fiscal year 2020, which was $305 million. "Iowa is in a very strong financial position due to our fiscal responsibility,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said...
Iowa ended fiscal year with $1.24 billion surplus

DES MOINES — The state of Iowa ended fiscal 2021 with a general-fund surplus of nearly $1.24 billion, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday. While the state’s fiscal year ended June 30, there was an accrual period for three months during which state agencies closed the books calculating money paid but charged back to the previous fiscal year, received outstanding obligations and reported reversions by the Sept. 30 deadline.
State of Iowa budget closes with surplus of $1.24 billion

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced today that the State of Iowa will end Fiscal Year 2021 with a balance of $1,238.6 billion in its General Fund. Iowa is in a very strong financial position due to our fiscal responsibility,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This surplus...
