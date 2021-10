Though it’s hard to make cutbacks in the wake of COVID-19, Alabama’s DeSoto Caverns is still moving into the future by shining a spotlight on the cave’s rich history. The park, situated in the Appalachian foothills of Childersburg, has a story that stretches back centuries. It was used as a Native American burial site long before conquistador Hernando de Soto “discovered” the cave in 1540. In 1796 it became the United States’ first officially recorded cave, thanks to a letter from Benjamin Hawkins, George Washington’s General Superintendent for Indian Affairs. It was used as a saltpeter mine to make gunpowder during the Civil War, and served as an illegal speakeasy during Prohibition in the early 20th century before transitioning into a tourist attraction starting in the 1960s.

CHILDERSBURG, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO