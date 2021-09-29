CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMO Game Thread: Marlins vs Mets, 7:10 PM

By Elliot Teichman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHP Elieser Hernandez (1-3, 4.24 ERA) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (7-11, 4.57 ERA) The Mets had their first great day of baseball in forever yesterday! Too bad they already clinched a losing record for the season. However, there were some high, personal points for players. Yesterday the Mets beat the...

FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
610 Sports Radio

Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo explain Yankees' whistling, benches-clearing argument

Add another “scandal” to the Yankees’ season, as now, after losing two of three to the Mets in the Citi Field half of the Subway Series, we have ‘whistle-gate.’. If you don’t know by now, the story goes like this: on Saturday, the prevailing thought was that Taijuan Walker was tipping pitches, and the Mets believed the Yankees were using various whistles to articulate which pitch was coming.
MLB
FanSided

NY Mets prospect traded for Rich Hill is on fire in Single-A

All it cost the New York Mets to pick up Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in July was an injured veteran reliever, Tommy Hunter, and a minor league catcher none of us were familiar with. Since joining the Mets, Hill has performed close to what I think everyone...
MLB
Eddy Alvarez
Miguel Rojas
Taijuan Walker
Brandon Nimmo
Lewis Brinson
Pete Alonso
Noah Syndergaard
Francisco Lindor
Jonathan Villar
Homer
Michael Conforto
Yardbarker

Carlos Beltran favorite to become next Mets manager?

Former New York Mets slugger and nine-time MLB All-Star Carlos Beltran was set to manage the club ahead of the start of the 2020 season but stepped away from the team before he worked a single game in the role because of his involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.
MLB
Asbury Park Press

New York Mets, Boston Red Sox announce Tuesday night lineups

The New York Mets visit the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night to begin a two-game series. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Fenway Park. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York. Sports Betting:New York Mets at Boston Red Sox odds, picks and prediction. Mets on...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Mets’ 2022 Draft Position Set In Stone

With the season coming to an end Sunday, the Mets draft position for the 2022 draft was locked in place along with it. The Mets will have two first-round draft picks in the 2022 draft–one is their original and the other is the pick they get for Kumar Rocker, their 2021 first-round pick, not coming to terms with the team.
MLB
fishstripes.com

Marlins vs. Mets Series Preview

The last week of the 2021 regular season is upon us. The Miami Marlins’ final road series begins Tuesday afternoon against the New York Mets. The Fish will play a doubleheader today, making up a rain-out from Sept. 1. Coming into the series, the Marlins carry a 5-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Mets have lost 10 of their last 11 games.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Mets open final homestand of season with doubleheader vs. Marlins

After remaining in playoff contention until the final week of the 2019 season and the final weekend of the 2020 season, the New York Mets had bigger goals in mind for 2021, especially after spending most of the first four months atop the National League East. Instead, the Mets will...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Rojas lifts Marlins over Mets 3-2 to snap 7-game skid

NEW YORK (AP)Miguel Rojas’ two-run single capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning Wednesday night, spoiling Taijuan Walker’s longest start in more than four years and sending the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets. Miami played error-free ball and turned three double plays in...
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets prepare for one last hurrah at home in four-game series with Marlins

The Mets (73-82) return home for one last time in 2021 as they finish off the home schedule with four games against the Marlins (64-91). The Mets swept Miami at Citi Field back in August and have won four out of the five games they’ve played with them at their home park. When incorporating the road games into the mix, the story is completely different, which has resulted in New York dropping eight of 15 overall games to Miami.
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets' Noah Syndergaard finally returns from IL vs. Marlins

New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard will make his season debut Tuesday night as part of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. The start will be his first appearance in a major league game in almost two years. Syndergaard most recently pitched on Sept. 29,...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Syndergaard: Not Returning to Mets Would Be “Tough Pill to Swallow”

New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard took the mound for his second appearance of the season in Sunday afternoon’s season finale against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Syndergaard wasn’t quite as successful as his first outing, allowing two runs on three hits over one inning in the 5-0 loss....
MLB
kion546.com

Marlins’ Cabrera, Sánchez leave with injuries vs Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins rookies Edward Cabrera and Jesús Sánchez have left the game against the New York Mets because of injuries. Cabrera, a 23-year-old right-hander, came out at the start of the fourth inning because of a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Sánchez, a 23-year-old outfielder, left in the middle of the third inning with right hamstring tightness. Cabrera allowed two runs and two hits in three innings with six strikeouts and two walks. He was replaced by Sean Guenther with the score 2-all. Sánchez flied to deep left with two outs in the third and jogged up the first-base line while holding his bat and watching the ball, which was caught by Jeff McNeil. The Marlins said an inning later that Sánchez left with hamstring tightness.
MLB
brewcrewball.com

Game Thread #156: Milwaukee Brewers (93-62) vs. New York Mets (73-81)

Freddy Peralta gets the start on the mound this afternoon as the Milwaukee Brewers attempt to clinch the N.L. Central with a win over Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets. Lineups for today’s game are:. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 CT. The game can be seen on Bally...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Rich Hill Finishes Strong

Rich Hill pitched on Thursday night against the Marlins at Citi Field much like he has during his stint with the Mets in 2021. The pitcher affectionately known as Dick Mountain was making his 13th appearance (12th start) since coming to the Mets in a trade from the Rays. The...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Taijuan Walker’s Dominant Start Spoiled in Loss to Marlins

On Wednesday night in Queens, the Mets sent Taijuan Walker to the mound for his last start of the 2021 season against the Miami Marlins. Walker was looking for a positive start as his last game against the Red Sox only lasted two innings as he gave up six earned runs during that time.
MLB
New York Post

Mets vs. Marlins prediction: Taijuan Walker will shut down Miami

This just in … Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick is “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers. The book, about a responsible astrobiologist, was chosen over slim, trim Kim Jong-Un’s guide to weight loss. The book, about an irresponsible rocket man, is called “Starve, Korea!”. The preseason Over/Under win total on the...
MLB

