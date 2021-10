The painter Michelangelo once said: If people only knew how hard I work to gain my mastery. It wouldn't seem so wonderful at all. That can be interpreted many ways, and really makes me wonder if that type of thinking was the basis for the piece of art simply known as "Take The Money And Run". Is it truly art? Or is it just some dude who decided to go for an easy payday? Why can't it be both?

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO