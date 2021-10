It's unclear whether "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is meant to be taken seriously, or how it's meant to be taken at all. This cartoonishly bad sequel to 2018's "Venom" takes comic book movies back to the late 1990s, when they were completely dismissible and not the engine that singularly drives Hollywood. It's short, cheap looking and maybe made for 8-year-olds. It's only fun if your idea of fun is being screamed at by a demon voice while staring at a mishmash of special effects for an hour and some change.

