Thriving Artist Cool Course: Sell your Art, Not your Soul

By Antoinette Wiley
antioch.edu
 7 days ago

Just as she brings creative empowerment to undeserved spaces, in teaching Antioch students/artists how to thrive, Abbott is igniting the next generation of creatives, showing them how to leave their artistic signature on the earth without sacrificing their integrity in the process. Knowing how to sell your art and not your soul is vital because although artists and creatives may be gifted, they might not have a clear creative vision for themselves. Also, creatives can be uninformed on the “business” side of things. The Thriving Artist course alleviates that misinformation, subverting the starving artist myth. Artists and creatives can have sustainable and profitable careers with the right tools.

