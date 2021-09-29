Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering receives $1M donation

The Leesburg Area Historical Society has announced it received a $1,000 donation toward its depot restoration project from Merchants National Bank. According to Denise Fauber, MNB vice president of branch administration and human resources, “a goal of Merchants National Bank is to invest in our communities. The Leesburg Area Historical Society allowed us to do just that by envisioning the rich tradition, importance and legacy of the depot. We are honored to support the society with this project and are excited to see the depot come back to life.” Pictured at the presentation of the check (l-r), are Beth Roehm, commercial/ag loan officer; Chad Hamilton, residential loan officer; Ryan Corzatt, commercial/ag loan officer; Blain Bergstrom, regional loan manager; Kenny Worley, Leesburg Area Historical Society president; Ashley Taylor, customer service representative; Denise Fauber, vice president, branch administration and human resources; and Nicole Friend, LAHS fundraising chair.

LEESBURG, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO