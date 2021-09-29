CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering receives $1M donation

By Grace Campbell
WAAY-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering received a million-dollar donation from a leading financial company. The partnership with Deloitte will allow the school to expand its reach and impact more students across the state. The ASCTE is focused on giving students hands-on experience before entering the workforce. The...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Ribbon cut on new University of Alabama engineering program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - School leaders consider the millions of dollars pumped into the new engineering and manufacturing program is money well spent at the University of Alabama. The payoff comes soon after students are able to graduate with degrees in that field. Robotics are a big part of the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

All Saints Episcopal School receives $1.25M donation for Chaplaincy Endowment

A $1.25 million anonymous donation was recently awarded to All Saints Episcopal School for the purpose of permanently endowing the chaplaincy position at the school. “We are honored to receive this extraordinary gift that is transformational and will create an even stronger future for All Saints," said All Saints Head of School Robert Brashear in a news release.
CHARITIES
Times News

School district receives donation of flag

“We send leaders everywhere in the world,” Catasauqua Area School District Board of Education member Donald Panto said during the Sept. 14 meeting. “The things we do here go far beyond our borders.”. Panto was talking about a donation the school district received in honor of CASD Class of 2010...
CATASAUQUA, PA
neiuindependent.org

Engine #89 Demonstrates to Students of the College of Business and Technology

For the sixth time in seven years, Engine Company #89 came to the NEIU campus to demonstrate to Pat Delaney’s Operations Management class the functionality of a fire engine. On Wednesday Sept. 1, Capt. Fred Exter and his crew parked the engine in the northeast parking lot and explained to the students a host of topics ranging from hydrant colors and codes to the average psi (pounds per square inch) of water in the hydrant system.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Ottawa Herald

OHS Receives $2,000 donation for STEAM Bus

A generous donation from Toshiba is bringing Ottawa High School's STEAM Bus one step closer to completion. The decommissioned school bus is currently in the process of being revamped into a one-stop shop for learning all things science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Once completed, the bus will travel around the state, stopping at schools to show students how important - and fun - a career in STEAM can be.
OTTAWA, KS
hamlethub.com

HCC Receives Largest Single Donation In School History

Bridgeport, CT - Housatonic Community College (HCC), an Achieving the Dream Leader Institution, is the recipient of a $1 million donation from philanthropist and business owner, Peter J. Werth Jr. It is the largest gift from an individual in school history, and will establish the Werth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
webster.edu

Webster University Receives 1,000th Crowdfunding Donation

In an embrace of new technologies and socially sourced philanthropy, Webster University received its 1,000th donation through crowdfunding on Sept. 21. The University has raised more than $320,000 for 12 projects in the past 17 months using online crowdsourced tools. The funds are supporting Webster students, scholarships, diversity efforts and...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ascte
WAVY News 10

Norfolk State University to receive $100,000 donation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Norfolk State University is set to receive a $100,000 donation from the Bank of America Hampton Roads President Frank Castellanos. This donation will support the NSU School of Business and its Innovation Center (NSUIC). The donation will be used to support financial seed grants for entrepreneurial exercises,...
NORFOLK, VA
winonapost.com

Ready Set School receives new school supply donations

Several businesses collected brand-new school supply donations from community members in the month of August. School supplies are collected to give out to families in need and teachers throughout Winona County through the Ready Set School program.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Arkansas Online

UAPB receives $250,000 donation

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff received a $250,000 anonymous gift to provide direct scholarships to students experiencing financial challenges. The gift is from an anonymous donor who expressed a desire to make a difference in the lives of students, according to a news release. According to UAPB Chancellor...
PINE BLUFF, AR
southernminn.com

Owatonna High School receives unique donation in the form of an SUV

Donations and gifts to the school district come in a variety of shapes and sizes, with a majority of them being monetary. No one, however, expected a gift that literally weighs 4,000 lbs. The Automotive Technology class at the Owatonna High School received the unique, surprise donation at the Aug....
OWATONNA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
columbusnews-report.com

SHS Yearbook receives donation

New photo editing hardware, camera lenses and a new iPad will be purchased for the Southeast High School Yearbook Program. Funds for the purchases are possible due to a donation thanks to local farmer Jeanna Jones. Jones, recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Southeast High School Yearbook Program. “I cannot thank Jeanna and this program enough…
CHARITIES
Muscatine Journal

Stanley Consultants, MORC receives engineering award of merit

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Organics Recycling Center has been honored again. In late August, Engineering News Record Midwest announced its list of the 36 best projects of 2021 out of 102 entries. Muscatine Organics Recycling Center (MORC) and Stanley Consultants of Muscatine were given an Award of Merit in the Small Projects category, for turning organic waste into renewable fuel.
MUSCATINE, IA
binghamtonhomepage.com

Maine-Endwell Middle School receives $8,000 donation from Weis

ENDWELL, NY- Maine-Endwell Middle School received a generous donation today courtesy of a local supermarket chain and its customers. Weis Markets presented the school with a check for over $8,000 this morning. The money was raised as part of the grocer’s Weis 4 School program in which customers sign up...
ENDWELL, NY
Times Gazette

Leesburg Depot project received MNB donation

The Leesburg Area Historical Society has announced it received a $1,000 donation toward its depot restoration project from Merchants National Bank. According to Denise Fauber, MNB vice president of branch administration and human resources, “a goal of Merchants National Bank is to invest in our communities. The Leesburg Area Historical Society allowed us to do just that by envisioning the rich tradition, importance and legacy of the depot. We are honored to support the society with this project and are excited to see the depot come back to life.” Pictured at the presentation of the check (l-r), are Beth Roehm, commercial/ag loan officer; Chad Hamilton, residential loan officer; Ryan Corzatt, commercial/ag loan officer; Blain Bergstrom, regional loan manager; Kenny Worley, Leesburg Area Historical Society president; Ashley Taylor, customer service representative; Denise Fauber, vice president, branch administration and human resources; and Nicole Friend, LAHS fundraising chair.
LEESBURG, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Robert Morris University receives $1 million donation

A donation of $1 million from Alba Tull and the First Light Capital Group will help Robert Morris University launch the RMU Century Initiatives and Innovation Fund as part of the university’s 100th-year anniversary celebration. The RMU Century Initiatives and Innovation Fund provides resources to launch and reboot programs critical...
PITTSBURGH, PA
myheraldreview.com

SVUSD gives budget update, receives donation

Sierra Vista Unified School District received $15,000 in donations for the district’s “Pay to Play” program from the Just Kids Inc. of the San Pedro Kiwanis Club and the Cochise County Court Appointed Special Advocate Program during the Sept. 21 board meeting. The program provides financial support for low-income students...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
ktoy1047.com

A&M-Texarkana Receives Donation for Electrical Engineering Program

The donation includes two SEL-411L Advanced Line Differential Protection, Automation and Control Systems and one SEL-351 Protection System valued at $25,890. The donations are an important part of the university’s microprocessor-based relay power laboratory. “The donation will allow us to continue to develop our power lab, will significantly improve students’...
TEXARKANA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy