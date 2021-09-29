Journalist shares insights on faith, freedom from new book
Human beings find their true freedom in response to certain limits imposed by nature and tradition, said a speaker in the Gentile Gallery Monday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. Journalist Sohrab Ahmari, op-ed editor of the New York Post, contributing editor of the Catholic Herald and a columnist for First Things, spoke about themes from his new book “The Unbroken Thread: Discovering the Wisdom of Tradition in an Age of Chaos.”www.troubonline.com
