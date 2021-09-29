Journalist shares insights on faith, freedom from new book

In this week’s episode, Kendra talks with Lauren Groff about her book, Matrix, which is out now from Riverhead Books. Lauren: I wanted to write a book that had modern resonance and historical resonance. And those two forks, like two tines of a tuning fork, sang back and forth—the past and the present. So I was able to write about the contemporary day, but slant. I was able to actually look back in time and see maybe the roots of where we got to now, look back in time and see sort of the burgeoning, the new growth that became the old-growth forests of where we are now, sort of at the brink of climate collapse and democracy, everything. It was a moral choice for me to engage with the present day and not be escapist in this particular work.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO