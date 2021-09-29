CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Journalist shares insights on faith, freedom from new book

By Margaret Peppiatt
troubonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman beings find their true freedom in response to certain limits imposed by nature and tradition, said a speaker in the Gentile Gallery Monday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. Journalist Sohrab Ahmari, op-ed editor of the New York Post, contributing editor of the Catholic Herald and a columnist for First Things, spoke about themes from his new book “The Unbroken Thread: Discovering the Wisdom of Tradition in an Age of Chaos.”

www.troubonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Appeal

Faith & Insight: The surprisingly welcoming nature of God

Few things lead to butterflies in the stomach like a brand new connection. First meetings can be nerve-wracking! First days of school, interviews, dates, and new places. You aren’t sure where you stand or what it will be like, so you prepare and wait and jump into the moment, filled with excitement and apprehension.
RELIGION
Nevada Appeal

Faith & Insight: Arms wide open

All of us have attended a gathering to which we have been invited; nonetheless, we felt out of place. Perhaps we didn’t know anyone there really well; for some reason we didn’t feel as welcome as we might. Those of us who have believed in Jesus Christ as savior love...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

3 Perfect Opportunities to Share Your Faith

Stay alert to these three contexts that are ideal for evangelism. Over the years, I have noticed at least three different kinds of evangelistic contexts we may encounter when engaging in personal evangelism. Of course, if there are three types of contexts, there may be 33; but for the purposes of this article, let’s look at these three.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heschel
Person
Sohrab Ahmari
Person
Maximilian Kolbe
troubonline.com

Letter from the Editor: Obedience in all but sin

As a teenager, I spent a decent amount of time babysitting, hoarding away crisp twenties that have long since been swallowed up by my college tuition. I distinctly remember one time telling one of the boys I babysat, who was probably around 8 years old, that I was in charge so he had to obey me. He turned to look at me, clearly puzzled, and asked, “What’s obey?”
RELIGION
troubonline.com

Speaker highlights importance of understanding the truth of creation, evolution

A speaker said spreading the truth about creation as it is told in the book of Genesis is important at a talk in the Gentile Gallery Wednesday, Sept. 29. Hugh Owens, founder of the Kolbe Center for Creation, an organization aimed at discovering the truth of the origins of man and the universe, spoke on evolution.
RELIGION
Literary Hub

Lauren Groff on the Complexities of Faith in Her New Book

In this week’s episode, Kendra talks with Lauren Groff about her book, Matrix, which is out now from Riverhead Books. Lauren: I wanted to write a book that had modern resonance and historical resonance. And those two forks, like two tines of a tuning fork, sang back and forth—the past and the present. So I was able to write about the contemporary day, but slant. I was able to actually look back in time and see maybe the roots of where we got to now, look back in time and see sort of the burgeoning, the new growth that became the old-growth forests of where we are now, sort of at the brink of climate collapse and democracy, everything. It was a moral choice for me to engage with the present day and not be escapist in this particular work.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#The New York Post#The Catholic Herald#First Things#The Catholic Church#American#Rabbi#Jewish
Tribune-Star

Banned Books Week celebrates freedom to read

During Banned Books Week, an annual event that began Sunday and runs through Saturday, employees at the Vigo County Public Library often have to explain to patrons that the library is not celebrating the idea of censorship but rather quite the opposite — the freedom to read. "There's often the...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
troubonline.com

Catholic Values Column: Bring wonder home

Our era badly wants for wonders. We often misread these times as a scientific age, where we seek out answers and put an end to mysteries. If you look at it for more than two seconds, it’s clear that that reading is outdated. The scientific revolution, the enlightenment — they’re givens now.
RELIGION
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Sisters share Hispanic culture in new children’s book

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re highlighting two Brooklyn-based sisters and early childhood educators of Dominican descent who hope to expose young children to all cultures and backgrounds through their new book, “Travel Con Lola.”. Natalie and Jessenia Rios are the co-founders of Little Lola...
BROOKLYN, OH
The Joplin Globe

Former McAuley principal shares advice on aging with new book

A former McAuley Catholic High School principal returned to the school this week to give some advice to students. “I know that 50 years seems like an eternity away, but it will come much quicker than you think,” said Gene Koester, author of “The Gift of Grandchildren.” “It’s good for young people to be around older people so there’s not that fear of getting older and maturing. When you’re young, you fear getting old and becoming Grandma and Grandpa. When you are a senior citizen, and a grandparent, you embrace it because you realize what a gift it is from God.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Ethics
troubonline.com

Franciscan alumni make children’s show to counter toxic media

It’s not hard to notice the complete turnaround that children’s media has taken recently. Cartoons all seem to have a negative underlying message or include inappropriate themes that aren’t suitable for children. But two alumni of Franciscan University of Steubenville didn’t just notice this digression of children’s media; they decided to do something to fix it.
RELIGION
Anniston Star

Book review: 'Tell It True' chronicles a young journalist’s coming of age

“Tell It True” is Tim Lockette’s new book, a novel so assured in its intentions that it turns out to be a book every serious reader will want to experience. Over the years, many books initially designated for a certain age of young reader have ended up transcending such classification. Think Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” or Stevenson’s “Kidnapped.” Think Burnett’s “The Secret Garden” or Salinger’s “The Catcher in the Rye.” Think Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” or Zusak’s “The Book Thief.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh-area authors publish books on faith, murder, philanthropy and more

Western Pennsylvania has many authors who have recently published books. Here is a sampling of them, along with information on the authors and where the books can be purchased. This feature will appear occasionally in the Magazine section of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Homewood author Mia Jas draws on her insight...
PITTSBURGH, PA
horrorsociety.com

KyN – New Book from Christopher M. Fink

KyN is a new book from The Horror Seeker, Christoper M. Fink and available on Amazon. Centuries after their tyrannical reign, the Lycan exist now in dwindling numbers at the end of their bloodlines. Very little remains of their lineage, and as they have adapted throughout the years, they now live amongst the humans they once ruled over. Some, like Darrus Ashwin, have made a normal life for themselves, enjoying the comforts of a family living. Not until his true nature calls to him, does Darrus need to escape to spare his family the truth about what he really is.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
massachusettsnewswire.com

NEW BOOK from author S. K. Kruse ‘Tales From the Liminal’

MADISON, Wis. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — After getting a degree in English from UW-Madison and debuting her fiction in The Onion, author S. K. Kruse found herself on a twenty-five-year sabbatical to raise eleven children, while also managing a non-profit and writing a rock opera in her spare time. Now down to the last three teenagers, Kruse has spent the last five years gestating two novels and a brood of short stories, fifteen of which appear in her first published book, “Tales From the Liminal” (ISBN 978-1944521158, Deuxmers), available for sale on Amazon on October 12, 2021.
MADISON, WI
persecution.org

“Tell My Family I Died Well”

10/07/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – The sharp blade of a machete cut the ropes that tied Pastor Ojih’s feet together. Rough hands jerked him to his feet from the ground where he had laid for hours, singing praises to God with his cheek pressed into the dirt. Pastor...
RELIGION
churchofjesuschrist.org

New Resources Help You Share Messages of Faith, Hope During Day of the Dead

Between now and Day of the Dead on November 1, The Church of Jesus Christ encourages its members to visit a new campaign page that explains that “thanks to Jesus, death is not the end.”. As a child in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, Fausto Alfonso Guerrero —the youngest of 21 children—visited...
RECIPES
News-Herald

Meet Your Neighbor: Gocke shares tips on marriage in his new book

FREMONT - As Timothy Neff Gocke contemplated his four decades of marriage, he recognized strong relational patterns which helped his union survive. He continued to analyze his marriage and also researched the attributes of successful long-term relationships. Gocke combined that knowledge into his award-winning book, “At the Very Heart and Soul: A Common-Sense Guide to Appreciation and Gratitude for Couple Relationships.”
FREMONT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy