Column: Here It Is, My Soccer Season Commercial

By Loyola Phoenix
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoyola Ramblers, sports season, NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament. I’ve heard lots of thoughts and opinions on Rambler sports through the years, and one thing has always been fairly clear to me — Loyola is known for its men’s basketball team. The game atmosphere is jam-packed with fans and spirit squads, the team has historically made it farther in the NCAA Tournament than other Loyola teams in the last few years and our stories about the team consistently get clicks.

