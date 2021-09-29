"This is Easily the Harshest Rating on the List!" - City Xtra Reacts: FIFA 22 Man City Player Ratings

Man City defender Benjamin Mendy has just been removed from FIFA 22. But still, FIFA 22 Benjamin Mendy Ultimate Team cards can still be bought from the game’s marketplace. Electronic Arts announced, as reported by Eurogamer, that they are removing Benjamin Mendy from Manchester City’s roster, effective immediately. However, EA confirmed as well that Mendy was not removed in the game’s initial version. This means that early access players were able to score FIFA 22 Benjamin Mendy Ultimate Team cards. EA did not remove Mendy cards from players’ inventories but instead will prevent players from scoring him from packs moving forward. History suggests that they will also not allow players to trade their Mendy cards for exorbitant amounts, either. It puts into question, however, why EA launched the game without removing Mendy in the first place, provided that Mendy has been suspended since August.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO