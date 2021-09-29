CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"This is Easily the Harshest Rating on the List!" - City Xtra Reacts: FIFA 22 Man City Player Ratings

Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of speculation, EA have released early access for FIFA 22 - and with it comes the reveal of this year's ratings, including the entirety of Manchester City's first-team squad. Every year, the gaming giants assign players a number between 1 and 99 in almost thirty categories, such as...

90min.com

Chelsea 0-1 Man City: Player ratings as Gabriel Jesus secures statement victory

Manchester City sent a real message to the Premier League as they left Stamford Bridge with an emphatic 1-0 win over Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Saturday. City's high press gave them control early on, but despite dominating the stats sheet, they struggled to test Edouard Mendy in goal. They passed Chelsea to death but failed to have a shot on target in the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

PLAYER RATINGS: Gabriel Jesus was superb and Kevin de Bruyne dictated play but Romelu Lukaku hardly had a kick as Manchester City beat Chelsea

Gabriel Jesus' second-half deflected strike was enough for Manchester City to beat Chelsea 1-0 to leapfrog Thomas Tuchel's side in the Premier League table and get revenge for the Champions League final. The Brazilian striker's 53rd-minute strike deflected in off Jorginho and past Edouard Mendy to earn Pep Guardiola's side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Riyad Mahrez
ClutchPoints

FIFA 22 Benjamin Mendy of Man City removed as he faces trial

Man City defender Benjamin Mendy has just been removed from FIFA 22. But still, FIFA 22 Benjamin Mendy Ultimate Team cards can still be bought from the game’s marketplace. Electronic Arts announced, as reported by Eurogamer, that they are removing Benjamin Mendy from Manchester City’s roster, effective immediately. However, EA confirmed as well that Mendy was not removed in the game’s initial version. This means that early access players were able to score FIFA 22 Benjamin Mendy Ultimate Team cards. EA did not remove Mendy cards from players’ inventories but instead will prevent players from scoring him from packs moving forward. History suggests that they will also not allow players to trade their Mendy cards for exorbitant amounts, either. It puts into question, however, why EA launched the game without removing Mendy in the first place, provided that Mendy has been suspended since August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Arsenal warned they face a new challenger for a Champions League spot

Former Chelsea defender and TalkSport host, Jason Cundy has warned Arsenal that getting back inside the top four is going to get tougher as Newcastle United gets close to being taken over by a new owner. TalkSport says a financial consortium backed by the Saudi government will take over the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Where Crew players rate in new FIFA 22

EA Sports’ FIFA 22 is currently available for early access before the game’s full launch on Oct. 1. With the full game available to players, the ratings database has been revealed which includes each and every Columbus Crew player in the game. As expected, the highest-rated player in FIFA 22...
FIFA
firstsportz.com

PSG FIFA 22 player ratings revealed: Ranked from best to worst!

FIFA 22 launch is just around the corner with the developers revealing most of the player ratings for this edition. Here are the PSG FIFA 22 player ratings from the best to the worst ranked!. This edition of FIFA 22 has seen some massive changes to team composition and player...
FIFA
theloadout.com

FIFA 22 Career Mode potential – the players with possible 90+ ratings

Every time you take to the pitch in FIFA 22 Career Mode, your chosen players get a little bit better. Growth is a huge part of the mode, and as the person sitting in the hot seat, you need to know how much your players can improve before signing them. This is done through analysing the FIFA 22 Career Mode potential ratings, which is vital if you’re after your moment in the sun.
FIFA
FanSided

Everton player ratings vs Norwich City: Townsend and Doucoure sparkle in 2-0 win

Everton registered their fourth win as they scored two past Norwich City. Everton sealed a 2-0 win over Norwich City as the Toffees are back on track after the last week’s defeat to Aston Villa. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andros Townsend scored for Everton as Jordan Pickford managed to keep a clean sheet upon his return. Everton now sits fifth in the Premier League with four wins out of six games. On the other hand, Daniel Farke’s side continues to suffer and linger last without a win in six games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bleacher Report

FIFA 22: Release Date, Top Player Ratings, New Features, Preview and More

For those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of the annual football juggernaut, the game is available as of Monday. For those who waited, global launch is Friday. Either way, a dramatically upgraded football experience awaits as the FIFA series fully leans into the power of next-generation consoles for the first time. Doing so has paved the way for a huge overhaul to the feel of gameplay, plus new features and upgrades for three of the game's biggest modes.
FIFA

