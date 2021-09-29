Celtic v Leverkusen Preview: Almost, But Not Quite Mission Impossible
Celtic entertain a Bayer Leverkusen side tomorrow night in Match Day two of the Europa League group stages. And having opened up Group G with a highly credible performance in Seville going down 4-3 to Real Betis, in a game not many gave Celtic a cat’s chance in hell, Ange Postecoglou and his injury ravaged squad will be looking to a passionate home crowd to inspire them to a home win under the Parkhead lights in a game where they are once again being written off.www.yardbarker.com
