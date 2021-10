If he had not been a footballer Federico Chiesa would have been a physicist. “I have two passions – one is football and the other is the universe!” he declares. “It’s always been like that. I think it’s all about the mystery part of it. Yes, we know a lot but we don’t know the full story and so there’s a point where we are there but we are not there and we have to discover a lot more. It’s that mystery that fascinates me. What is beyond the limit of the universe? It gets me thinking a lot.”

UEFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO