Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #123 Showcases the Elegant and Noble Suzaku

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 123rd Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Suzaku, a bird who represents one of the 4 symbols of Chinese constellations. In addition to it obviously housing the fire element, given its red coloration, its personality is described as elegant with noble tendencies such as being rather selective with what it consumes.

#Megami Tensei#Atlus Japan#Chinese#Nahobino#Nintendo Switch
